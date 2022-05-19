LeBron James says Anthony Davis’ game-winner vs. Nuggets was his favorite moment as a Laker

The Lakers’ run to the 2020 NBA title was magical and memorable for a number of reasons. Whether it was the uniqueness of it being in a bubble or everything going on around the world simultaneously, that title means a lot to those on the team or following it.

Perhaps the singular moment that sticks out from that playoff run was the buzzer beater from Anthony Davis in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. In a postseason filled with so many impressive displays from the Lakers, Davis’ brilliance shined perhaps brightest throughout and that was exemplified in that shot against Denver.

For so many Laker fans, that moment will be etched into their minds as one of the best moments of their fandom. LeBron James shares those thoughts as during his recent Twitter Q&A, he was asked for his favorite moment as a Laker and cited that shot.

AD hitting that game winner vs Denver in the WCF! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

LeBron has certainly had his fair share of memorable moments with the Lakers. He’s moved all the way up to No. 2 all-time in scoring while donning the purple and gold, had many a huge scoring night and had some posterizing dunks along the way. But it probably shouldn’t be a surprise that his favorite moment was one that directly led to an NBA title.

And let this serve as more than enough reasoning to go back and watch the shot itself because, really, we don’t need much convincing to do that.

Looking back, this really was the crowning moment of Davis’s postseason run. While he’s still been a superb player when healthy for the Lakers since the bubble, he hasn’t matched the level he was at — and maybe never will again in his career — during this postseason.

And in this game, that 3-point gave Davis 31 points, one of eight games in the postseason he scored 30 points. It was his second 3-pointer of that game, both of them being clutch late-game shots. In the playoffs, he shot 38.3% from the 3-point line on just shy of three attempts per game, certainly figures he hasn’t come remotely close to since. In fact, Davis hit 23 3-pointers in those 21 postseason games and has hit all of 31 in the 81 regular season and playoff games since.

It was AD at his absolute peak and it led to a title, a lot of memories and one special, special shot.

