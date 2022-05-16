The NBA playoffs have officially moved on to the Eastern and Western Conference Finals, with the Miami Heat advancing to face the Boston Celtics in the East, and the Dallas Mavericks upsetting the Phoenix Suns to face the Golden State Warriors in the West.

But even with the Lakers eliminated, we still know most of you — like all of us on the Silver Screen and Roll staff — are still going to be watching these games. So here are the full Conference Finals television schedules, and a dedicated page where you can come hang out and discuss the matchups in the comments below as they get underway.

Warriors vs. Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.



Game 1 will be on Wednesday, May 18, at 8:00 p.m. CT on TNT. pic.twitter.com/NbPypxfpyS — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) May 16, 2022

Celtics vs. Heat

