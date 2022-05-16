Were the Lakers right about Jason Kidd as a coach?

The Dallas Mavericks delivered one of the more shocking beatdowns in recent NBA history on Sunday night, dismantling Phoenix in such complete and thorough fashion that Luka Doncic might own the franchise and city now. From the second quarter on, it was a beatdown that Lakers fans could only have dreamed of giving the Suns this season as revenge for last year’s playoffs.

The win, though, did serve to potentially further validate the Lakers’ belief in Jason Kidd, now serving as the Mavs head coach. Kidd was the one the franchise insisted on being part of the coaching staff during the last search for a lead man and given his success in Dallas, perhaps they were onto something with Kidd’s renewed coaching acumen.

On today’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Christian and I discuss the pair of Game 7s on Sunday and the range of emotions they produced. From being annoyed watching a Celtics win to being elated watching a Suns loss, Sunday produced a wild set of emotions.

We also discuss Kidd, who has actually proven himself to not just be a good coach, but one who has learned from previous mistakes in Milwaukee and has adapted to become one capable of leading a team to the Western Conference Finals.

Next, we touch on the latest in the coaching search, the latest biggest development being Doc Rivers staying in Philadelphia. With Milwaukee now out of the playoffs and the Lakers targeting a pair of their assistants, could the Lakers’ search also pick up its pace?

Christian and I wrap up with a congratulations to our former boss Harrison on his promotion and debate whether Silver Screen & Roll or the Lakers will have a new lead man first.

