If you think Anthony Davis is ‘soft,’ you’re mistaken. Here’s why.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has suffered his fair share of injuries over the years — I can count nearly ten off the top of my head during his three-year tenure with the Lakers alone.

Since his Lakers’ tenure began, Davis has dealt with a multitude of injuries including to the hand/wrist, shoulder, elbow, Achilles, adductor, knee and mid-foot. Davis’ extensive injury history has led to the label that he is “soft.”

However, after looking closely at Davis’ injuries and having expert knowledge on the topic, I can say that Davis is anything but. Here’s why:

We see maybe 15-20% of what NBA players are going through, as there’s so much happening behind the scenes, especially when it comes to managing injuries, aches and pains.

I know it’s frustrating to see Davis miss games (imagine how he feels). I know we all wish he was healthy more often. And I know we all wish that we didn’t panic every time he hits the floor again — but none of that means he is “soft.” That’s been proven repeatedly.

