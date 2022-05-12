Does Quin Snyder’s reported lack of interest in the Lakers job show where the team’s reputation stands?

If I was to tell you, random person reading this, that the Lakers would have an opening at head coach at a time where LeBron James is coming off a season he just missed leading the league in scoring and is paired with an in-his-prime Anthony Davis, you’d think the line of elite interested candidates would be around the corner, right?

At the very least, you wouldn’t see potentially available coaches actively pushing themselves away from any and all rumors tying them to the Lakers, certainly.

As we’ve found out, though, Quin Snyder has done just that and, sure, it might just be public negotiations to force the Lakers to really pay up, but several reports and his own words indicate he is flat out not interested in coaching the Lakers despite their very clear reported interest.

The more you think about it, though, the more this seems to make sense.

Frank Vogel was reportedly berated multiple times in front of Lakers staffers by Kurt Rambis as tensions surrounding last season mounted. He was eventually fired publicly via a tweet from Adrian Wojnarowski a mere 37 seconds or so after the Lakers’ final game. And now, as the franchise seeks direction, Jeanie Buss is once again relying on people who haven’t indicated any real understanding of the modern game.

Yes, we do need to point out that both James and Davis have both battled injuries the last two seasons and as their availability on the court has dwindled, their interest in impacting the organization off of it certainly has not. That all needs to be factored in, too.

It all, however, adds up to arrive at a point where Snyder, an altogether fine coach but no one particularly special, is willing to either try to fix a thoroughly broken and fraudulent Utah Jazz team or wait to inherit the San Antonio Spurs job rather than coach the Los Angeles Lakers.

Expecting things to continue to operate at the same level after Dr. Jerry Buss died was always unrealistic, but to think they went from hiring Phil effing Jackson twice upon a time to getting passed up by Quin effing Snyder is a pretty remarkable fall from grace.

This week in “The Lakers Lounge,” Harrison Faigen and I discussed all that, plus one of the weirder examples of journalism in modern sports coverage history, and why we still somehow believe what Bill Plaschke said about Jackson and James.

