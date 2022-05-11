Reacts: How enjoyable was the first season of ‘Winning Time’?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

For lots of viewers, “Winning Time” was an enjoyable experience offering a peek into the Showtime Era with details some may not have known. But for those that were actually involved with the Showtime Era, the show was anything but enjoyable. Jerry West has been the most outspoken about his disdain for the series and his portrayal in it while Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and others have joined him.

Considering the mixed reaction from most publicly, the focus of this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey is what fans think of “Winning Time” themselves.

Many of the points about the criticism show have been made in that it is a drama and not a documentary. The show isn’t nearly far enough removed from reality for it not to be an enjoyable depiction of Showtime.

Perhaps a bit more accuracy would have made it more enjoyable to diehard NBA fans and media and those associated with the Showtime Lakers, but would it have made it more entertaining? It’s certainly not mutually exclusive, accuracy and entertainment. And many, if not all, of the key plot points that made the show entertaining and dramatic were true.

For me, it was still a compelling and enjoyable show that gave many fans a glimpse at the Showtime Era that they might not have seen. And even as someone who knew a lot about the Lakers, I still learned quite and a bit and was entertained along the way, making me even more excited for next season and potentially even more.

