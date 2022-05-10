Did Jeanie Buss help or hurt her case with her latest comments?

There aren’t many certainties in life, but one of them is that there is will never be a shortage of news when it comes to the Lakers. Despite being long from playing actual games due to their disappointing season, the team has still found ways to lure the attention their way on a near daily basis.

On Tuesday, the latest news cycle came in the form of an extensive Los Angeles Times interview with team owner Jeanie Buss. In the piece, Buss touched on a variety of topics surrounding the team, including: her clear support of the current power infrastructure, her desire in righting the ship, and her relationships with several notable voices currently swirling around the organization. Most notably, those belonging to Magic Johnson, Kurt and Linda Rambis, and LeBron James and Phil Jackson.

While the article did not reveal any earth-shattering revelations, it did provide more confirmation about those who are currently assisting Buss with the basketball operations side of things. For a healthy segment of the fanbase, this did little in raising optimism heading into the offseason, especially when coupled with Buss’s comments on the team’s luxury tax bill.

There is still an offseason to be had to see what changes will ultimately be made to correct the team’s course, but as of now, it seems like the decision-makers — and what their process is — will mostly be status quo, which brings us to today’s podcast.

On this week’s edition of “Talk-O-Tuesday,” our hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla discussed Buss’ comments, her trust in certain individuals, and where their optimism levels currently stand about whether or not the team will figure things out.

The duo also discussed a potentially positive — but mostly OK at best — shaving snafu Regla will have to learn how to live with.

You can listen to the full episode below, and to make sure you never miss a show, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.