Is there a frontrunner for the Lakers head coach search?

The Lakers’ coaching search has moved slowly so far with the first substantial news not coming until the end of last week with the report of the team’s interest in Darvin Ham. Even that report came with a coinciding one of the team’s desire to take things slow in their search.

Part of that could be due to the fact that the coaching free agent pool isn’t all that enticing and many of the best potential coaches are still involved in the playoffs or only recently eliminated.

In this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Christian and I discuss the ongoing coaching search for the Lakers and who our frontrunners are. We have discussions about the team’s interest in Ham as well as the reported interest in Quin Snyder while also debating the two candidates.

We also discuss if the Lakers should have a preference in their coaching search between a veteran coach like Snyder or a first-time coach in Ham. With the expectations likely to be set at title contention, does it make more sense to hire a veteran rather than taking a risk with a first-time coach?

We also discuss the wild episode of “Winning Time” and the wild scenes involving Spencer Haywood and how much of it was true before diving into the drama of the NBA playoffs on Sunday as well. Exciting games between the Bucks and Celtics and Warriors and Grizzlies have set the table for the second round of the playoffs.

