Lakers announce LeBron James to miss remainder of season with sprained ankle

What felt like a formality became official on Friday when the Lakers announced that LeBron James would miss the remainder of the season with a sprained ankle. James has played just once in the last six games since suffering the injury.

Lakers announce LeBron James is out for the remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/mvCEYsYeej — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) April 8, 2022

The biggest implication of this is that LeBron will not be winning the scoring title this season. James would have needed to play two more games down the stretch to qualify for the scoring title, though a possibility of playing one more game and winning it was on the table.

However, with James failing to play 58 games, his points total averaged over 58 games will slot him third in the league in the scoring race at season’s end.

