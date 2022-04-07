Which Lakers are blameless for this disaster of a season?

The Lakers still have games to go in their season, and the post-mortem pieces about them are out in full force. Thousands upon thousands of words have been written, podcasted and broadcasted about who is most responsible for the most disappointing season in NBA history, but precious few have been spent on who can sit back with a guilt-free conscience.

So, this week in the “Lakers Lounge,” Harrison Faigen and I devoted maybe just a little too much time to the heroes of this Lakers season, but seeing as we’re pretty positive it’s a conversation you haven’t heard before, it was time well wasted.

In this exercise, Harrison and I took turns drafting players or people affiliated with the Lakers (whom you would likely know) to see who would run out of names first.

Beyond the obvious guys who hardly played on two-way contracts — and we cover them as well — there are a few names who stick out.

Austin Reaves and Malik Monk are two legitimate bright spots from a season that appeared to take place in a black hole. Both were on minimal contracts with basically no expectations, they proved they belong in a good team’s rotation even if there were some diminishing returns as the role they were asked to fill grew beyond what they are capable of.

Midseason additions like DJ Augustin, Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel gave us a glimpse of what the Lakers could’ve been had they focused on skillsets the team actually needed. The scouting department once again found gold in undrafted free agency or the G League to overcome having their bites at the apple in the first-round severely limited.

Hell, even Rajon Rondo deserves credit for recognizing a losing situation and getting the hell out of there as soon as he possibly could.

Harrison and I discussed all that, as well as the latest of my tweets that need explanations, and how doing the dishes cost Harrison quite a bit of blood but not that night’s game recap.

