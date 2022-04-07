Lakers waive Trevor Ariza, expected to use roster spot on ‘young player’ heading into offseason

With an eye on the future, the Lakers waived Trevor Ariza on Thursday and will use that final roster spot on a young player with Wenyen Gabriel a likely candidate for that position. The team announced waiving Ariza while the report on who they will target came from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive Trevor Ariza and use roster spot to convert a young player prior to Sunday’s deadline to sign a player, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Open roster spot now provides flexibility to add to roster. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2022

While Gabriel’s name is not specifically stated, the phrase “convert a young player” would certainly seem to suggest him as the likely player. Currently, Gabriel is on a two-way deal but has been a bright spot in a season with very few of them. In 16 games with the Lakers, Gabriel is averaging 5.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 23.8% on 3-pointers. His shot has been streaky at times this year but after three 3-pointers on the road in Toronto in a win, Gabriel hasn’t made a 3-pointer since.

Still, he’s flashed more than enough potential to warrant a deal. Currently, he’s signed to a two-way deal. Given the nature of the COVID outbreak across the league earlier in the season, the limits on games and days he could spend with an NBA team were taken away, allowing him to sign the two-way deal but effectively not spend a minute in the G League.

However, the Lakers signing him to a two-year deal would make sense for both sides, especially if it’s a similar deal to that of Stanley Johnson with either a team option or non-guaranteed money.

Lakers should be using a roster spot to sign Wenyen Gabriel to a 2-year deal (presumably non/partially-guaranteed or team option for 2022-23) https://t.co/1PtmPpSDE2 — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) April 7, 2022

