Are there any good memories of the 2021-22 Lakers?

The 2021-22 Lakers season has been an abject failure. There is no sugarcoating it. This team was constructed ostensibly to contend for an NBA championship, and now finds itself outside of playoff contention before the Los Angeles Dodgers even open their season.

Even those with the lowest possible expectations of this Lakers roster could not have predicted that this year would go as poorly as it has, and heads are sure to roll as the front office attempts to wade through the wreckage of this disaster during the offseason.

Well, maybe. More on the rolling of heads later, we guess.

That being said, the name of the show is “I Love Basketball,” and Sabreena Merchant and Raj Chipalu have a brand to maintain. They spent an inordinate amount of time with this team, and before everyone heads into what figures to be a painful offseason, it felt like a good time to ruminate on the things that actually went well this year — few as they may have been.

Sabreena and Raj decided to run down the roster and pick their favorite moments from each player who suited up for at least five games. For some players, the pickings were obviously slim, but on the whole, it’s nice to put on the rose-colored glasses once in a while and remember the 31 wins instead of the 48 (and counting) losses.

You can listen to the full episode below, and to make sure you never miss a show, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.