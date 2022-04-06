LeBron James lists Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic as players he’d want to play with in today’s NBA

LeBron James has played with a lot of stars in his career, from Anthony Davis, to Dwyane Wade, to Austin Reaves. But on the latest episode of his HBO show, “The Shop,” James didn’t hesitate when asked which current star around the NBA he’d most want to play with in a hypothetical team-up: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

James explained why in a short clip from the show’s YouTube page:

“In today’s game? S---, there’s some motherf---ers in today’s game, but Steph Curry. Steph Curry is the one that I would want to play with for sure in today’s game... Right now it’s Steph.” Why Steph? “I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he gets out of his car you’d better guard him right from the moment he pulls up the arena. As soon as he gets out of his car... You might want to guard him when he gets out of bed. I swear to God... Listen, there are obviously some other motherf---ers too... Luka cold. Luka a bad motherf---er too.”

Well, it would seem that this current Lakers season gave LeBron an appreciation for point guards who can shoot, which is obviously great news going into a pivotal offseason.

But jokes aside, James’ appreciation for Curry (and Doncic) is hardly a secret. James lobbied for his longtime NBA Finals foe to win MVP last season, and there have long been rumors that he would love to team up with Curry.

That obviously seems unlikely to ever happen at this point — or at least not outside of All-Star games, where the two are undefeated together — but still, the timing of these comments about James’ appreciation for the greatest-shooting point guard ever dropping the day after LeBron’s Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention following their experiment with the worst-shooting one going sour is high comedy. I hope he keeps this up all summer and just continually lists other point guards he wants to play with. Should be fun.

