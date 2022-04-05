Who should the Lakers fire this offseason?

Following their 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers have now been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The blowout defeat was a fitting bow to what has been a disastrous season for the purple and gold, a campaign that has seen everything from injuries, COVID-outbreaks, Frank Vogel nearly being fired, Russell Westbrook nearly being traded, a flawed roster, tweets that have aged poorly and a slew of other misfortunes that one can point to as the reason the team is where they are.

If nothing else, the year and the manner in which it will come to a close should be enough lighter fluid to force substantial changes in the offseason. Emphasis on should. Because regardless of how much of a factor bad luck played into the season that was, the team’s chances of turning things around both in the short and long term likely rest on the proactive choices they make this summer rather than sitting around focusing on “what if’s.”

All of which brings us to today’s podcast.

On this week’s episode of Talk-O-Tuesday, our hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla recapped the Lakers’ loss to the Suns, the team officially being eliminated from the playoffs, and go over the many reasons they are in the position that they find themselves and why a singular factor was never the cause.

The Alex’s also discussed who, if anyone, is safe from the chopping block, the latest report about Vogel’s job status with the team, and how likely it is that the changes that a large portion of the fanbase want to see actually happen.

