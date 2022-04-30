The NBA playoffs have officially moved on to the second round, with the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors all headed into the conference semifinals.

Even with the Lakers eliminated, I know most of you — like all of us on the Silver Screen and Roll staff — are still going to be watching these games. So here are the full second-round television schedules, and a dedicated page where you can come hang out and discuss the matchups in the comments below as they get underway.

Eastern Conference Semifinals Schedule and TV Info

Here is when and where to watch the two second-round playoff series in the East.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

We've got your May plans covered. pic.twitter.com/xwhEkmkrnQ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 29, 2022

Western Conference Schedule and TV Info

Here is when and where to watch the two second-round playoff series in the West.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Next stop: Memphis pic.twitter.com/bkN5UVnG9o — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 30, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

ALL IN.



Mark your , Round 2 begins on Monday, May 2. @chime | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/fpFKoxYzYY — x - Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 29, 2022

To facilitate this discussion, here is a link to ESPN’s ongoing playoff schedule and box scores for your convenience. You can also find the latest coverage, updates and analysis on the postseason at our SB Nation NBA home page, where we’ll be posting links to stories on the latest news and developments on these series from all of our excellent team sites as the NBA postseason continues apace. Plus, you get blogs like this one from Ricky O’Donnell, and everyone needs more of those in their life.

Finally, for fresh audio thoughts on the games (almost) every day, don’t forget to check out the posts about our most recent podcasts, where the entire Silver Screen and Roll crew has been talking about the playoffs and what the Lakers can learn from them as they watch at home just like the rest of us. To get those in your podcast feeds every day, don’t forget to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

To kick things off: What second-round series are you going to watch closest, and why? Let’s chat about that and more in the comments below.