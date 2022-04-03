Anthony Davis, Lakers are limping to the finish line

Anthony Davis gave just about everything he could on Sunday afternoon but it wasn’t enough as the Lakers lost yet again as they fell further out of the play-in race with a loss to the Nuggets. Despite very clearly favoring his leg from the first quarter on, Davis gutted out an admirable performance as tried to go toe-to-toe with the reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic but, unsurprisingly, came up short.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll Network, I’m joined by Harrison Faigen to discuss Sunday’s loss to Denver and the main takeaways from it.

With Davis clearly hindered and the Lakers so far out of the play-in race with so few games left, is it worth having him grind it out the remainder of the way? We discuss the pros and cons and wonder if it’s best to just have Davis sit and head into the offseason healthy.

We then look at the play-in game standings and how much of a realistic chance the Lakers have with four games remaining. As they sit two games back after San Antonio’s win over Portland, the Lakers seem destined to not make the play-in game.

Austin Reaves’ second-straight DNP-CD raised some eyebrows on Twitter on Sunday. However, his recent stretch of poor play has warranted a benching, even if the players getting time over him haven’t exactly lit the world on fire this season.

Lastly, we talk about the latest episode of “Winning Time,” the ending of the episode and the “what if” questions that stick with Jack McKinney.

You can listen to all that and more on our latest episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude and Harrison at @hmfaigen. And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.