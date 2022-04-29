Could either Quin Snyder or Nick Nurse become available now that Jazz, Raptors seasons are over?

A mere minute or so after the Lakers season ended, Adrian Wojnarowski was already tweeting about Frank Vogel inevitably receiving his walking papers. The Lakers were probably hoping for similar timeliness from the Utah Jazz and/or Toronto Raptors Thursday night once their seasons ended, but to no avail, at least not so far.

This week on “The Hook,” Aaron Larsuel and I took a closer look at both Nick Nurse and Quin Snyder’s situations now that they might finally become official candidates for the Lakers’ now-vacant head coaching position.

Before we got to that, though, we also had to give credit to Chris Paul for his incredible performance as the Suns closed out their series against the New Orleans Pelicans, but also explain why him playing that well only furthers our frustrations with the other things he tries to get away with on the basketball court.

From there, I was also finally able to explain what it is about the Ben Simmons situation that so thoroughly frustrates me. There’s a lot going on there, though, so we tried to keep it as light as possible.

Finally, we dove into Nurse and Snyder and why, in Snyder’s case, the changes in Utah probably won’t end with him. I was even able to come up with a fake trade that Aaron didn’t want to immediately fire into the sun. We were even able to maybe kinda/sorta tie it into a larger deal that frees the Lakers of Russell Westbrook. I always have my priorities, after all.

