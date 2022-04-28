Predicting the Lakers offseason, one leak at a time

From basically, oh, January on, the Lakers spent more energy on pointing fingers via anonymous leaks in the media than they ever consistently did doing anything on the court. As they head into the latest most important offseason in franchise history, the leaks haven’t really slowed down, and will likely only heat up from here.

This week in “The Lakers Lounge,” Harrison Faigen and I pieced together a bingo board’s worth of leaks we either fully anticipate or would just like to see because it would be funny.

What can we expect from a LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Klutch Sports group that keeps getting thrown under the Buss for the Westbrook trade? We know at some point we’ll get either some backstory on the roles others played in making that trade happen or why Westbrook, James and Davis never really meshed.

Speaking of Westbrook, the fact that we’re still getting leaks about who was responsible for that blunder might indicate that they’ve done some initial homework and the potential return on (or cost of) a trade might not be all that inspiring right now.

The Lakers have to hire a coach this summer, too. We remember the shit storm that was their last head coaching search and almost nothing would lead anyone to believe the organization has grown from that experience.

Finally, at the end of the show, Harrison and I covered some of Kyrie Irving’s latest tweets, Trae Young’s poorly-timed thoughts on media literacy, “Winning Time” and King George, among other things.

