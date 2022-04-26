What is the biggest question facing the Lakers this offseason?

A season doesn’t go as poorly as this Lakers year went without a lot going as wrong as it possibly could have. Yes, injuries were a huge factor in arguably the most disappointing season in recent professional sports history, but there was plenty in their control that the Lakers bungled and now must fix in order to have even a shot at title contention moving forward.

This week on “The Anthony Irwin Show,” I was joined by Dan Woike of the L.A. Times to figure out which of the Lakers’ seemingly endless list of offseason questions looms largest.

Right off that bat, the Lakers will have to replace Frank Vogel and, as evidenced by the last time they had to fill that position, doing so doesn’t exactly come easy to the organization.

Once that’s figured out, they’ll move to arguably the toughest task any team has facing them this summer: Trading Russell Westbrook and the $47 million player option he’ll almost assuredly pick up before June 29.

Depending on how that goes, they’ll then approach LeBron James with a contract extension and, if things look like they’re actually turning around, they’ll have some idea how much longer James intends to stay in L.A. Essentially all of their hopes currently reside on James’ and Anthony Davis’ shoulders, so they’ll need to get as much clarity on that front as they can.

Oh, and if all those boxes get checked, they’ll then have to make a decision on whether Talen Horton-Tucker will ever fit into this current timeline, and then fill out the roster with another set of minimum contracts and one tax-payer mid-level exception.

Woike and I debated which of those decisions will have the biggest impact on the organization, and I bugged him about how optimistic those he speaks to are about their ability to stop the free fall they’ve been in since winning the championship only two seasons ago.

