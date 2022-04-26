Is there any argument for the Lakers to bring back Russell Westbrook?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

As Russell Westbrook deleting all of his Instagram posts referencing the Lakers makes clear, he and his hometown team are probably heading for a split this summer. That break-up will likely come in the form of a trade, as Westbrook is reportedly unlikely to take a buyout, and the team is unwilling to waive and stretch him.

But if the two sides are really at an impasse as the summer continues and can’t find a good trade... is there any argument for the purple and gold to bring Westbrook back for the final season of his contract?

Ultimately that decision will (at least in part) be up to Westbrook, as he technically still has to opt into his $47 million player option for next season for all of this speculation to not be moot. But given that such a decision seems like an inevitability — despite Westbrook’s wild exit interview claim that he has not thought about it — and that finding a deal is not a certainty, is there any reason for the two sides to reunite next year and see if they can improve upon their shared 2021-22 season from hell?

I would argue “not really,” but I’m curious to see what you all think. So in our latest SB Nation Reacts poll, we asked the question: Do any of you want to see Russell Westbrook back?

Vote below, and — especially if you vote yes — let us know why you feel that way in the comments below.

As always, we’ll post the results on the site later this week.

