Will the Lakers learn from DJ Augustin’s short but productive stint?

As the Lakers and their fans watch the postseason from their homes, there is arguably no better time than now for a moment of reflection. In the coming weeks, the Silver Screen and Roll staff will be doing just that by reviewing each player’s individual season, as well as forecasting their potential future with the team.

On this week’s edition of Talk-O-Tuesday, hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla discussed the latter’s review of D.J. Augustin’s year with the purple and gold, which while not extensive, could impact the offseason if the team were to opt for a more similar mold at point guard compared to what Russell Westbrook offered this season.

Although certainly flawed, between Augustin’s low usage rate and proficient shooting, the team at the very least may have gotten a proxy of what their next point guard may look like if they choose a more traditional route.

The duo also tackled the latest trade rumors surrounding the aforementioned Westbrook, and discussed which of the buzzed-about deals between Indiana and Charlotte they’d prefer if they were the Lakers, and whether they feel more optimistic now of a deal getting done or not.

Also on the show, a brief rundown of the playoffs thus far, a discussion on the drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, and why depth is proving to be more valuable than ever.

