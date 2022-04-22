LeBron James guarantees he will not miss playoffs again in his career: ‘This s--- hurt’

For the second time in the four years LeBron James has worn a Lakers uniform, he is at home watching the NBA playoffs with the rest of us, with the team not even making it to a play-in game after starting the year as a preseason favorite.

As one might imagine, James is not enjoying the experience. And as part of his ongoing postseason live-tweet session, he posted as much to his 51.1 million Twitter followers:

I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 23, 2022

This is obviously a completely understandable sentiment from James, and whether this was his intent or not, the post is also a clear message to Rob Pelinka, Kurt Rambis and the rest of the Lakers’ brain trust: Fix this, or forget about me signing an extension this summer.

The bad news, however, is that James’ recent history of Twitter proclamations is shall we say... spotty at best. There was last summer, when he asked critics of the Lakers to “Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way he plays, he stays injured, we’re past our time in this league, etc etc etc. Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! And I mean PLEASE!!! Keep that same narrative ENERGY when it begins! That’s all I ask.“

That squad ultimately missed the playoffs because of its personnel’s ages, the way they played, that they stayed injured and that many of them were past their time in this league.

Later in the season, James tweeted “#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” after a 37-point loss to the Nuggets. The team then won 12 of their remaining 38 games. Finally, James closed out the campaign by tweeting an April Fool’s joke saying “I’m out for the season officially. See y’all in the fall” before only playing in one more game and being ruled out for the season officially.

So... like I said. He has a bit of a spotty track record here. But even that pales in comparison to the incredible jinx streak James has been on lately.

Last night, he tweeted positively about Patrick Beverley before Beverley’s Minnesota Timberwolves blew two 20-plus-point leads in the same game in one of the more epic playoff collapses ever. Shortly before that, he called Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving “2 of the most skilled players of ALL-TIME” before they went a combined 8-30 from the field as part of their own postseason collapse against the Boston Celtics. During the preceding game in that same series, James sent two tweets praising Irving and questioning why he wasn’t a top-75 player ever before Celtics guard Jayson Tatum hit a buzzer-beating layup over him, right after Irving bricked a potential game-saving jumper of his own.

Not even the play-in games were safe from the malevolent powers of LeJinx, because — as we covered previously — his praise of Tyronn Lue shortly preceded a complete Clippers cave-in against the Pelicans.

So look... I’m not a superstitious person, but even I am having a hard time not believing that James tweeting this may have been the worst possible thing he could do for his own postseason odds. For all Lakers fans’ sake, I hope this is the tweet that bucks this recent trend. Because otherwise.... uh oh.

