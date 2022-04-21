NBA Playoffs First-Round Discussion Thread

Even with the Lakers not participating in the NBA playoffs, I know many of you — like me, and everyone else on the Silver Screen and Roll staff — are big enough basketball junkies that you’re still watching the postseason.

I mean, what else are we going to do: Not watch awesome basketball?

With that in mind, and at the suggestion of our fearless mod BeautifulLakes, I wanted to give everyone in this community a place to chat about the postseason as it continues. So come hang out in the comments below, and let’s talk about our thoughts on these series as they continue.

To facilitate this discussion, here is a link to ESPN’s ongoing playoff schedule and box scores for your convenience. You can also find the latest coverage, updates and analysis on the postseason at our SB Nation NBA home page, where we’ll be posting links to stories on the latest news and developments on these series from all of our excellent team sites as the NBA postseason continues apace. Plus, you get blogs like this one from Ricky O’Donnell, and everyone needs more of those in their life.

Finally, for fresh audio thoughts on the games (almost) every day, don’t forget to check out the posts about our most recent podcasts, where the entire Silver Screen and Roll crew has been talking about the playoffs and what the Lakers can learn from them as they watch at home just like the rest of us. To get those in your podcast feeds every day, don’t forget to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

To kick things off: What is your favorite series so far, or which one are you keeping the closest eye on, and why? Let’s chat about that and more in the comments below.