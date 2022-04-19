Podcast: What should Lakers fans be watching for during the NBA playoffs?

Although the Lakers are not active participants in this year’s postseason, there are still plenty of reasons for the team’s fanbase to keep a focused eye on certain outcomes.

Outside of the sheer joy that comes with watching the highest level of basketball be played, if recent murmurings regarding potential head coaching replacements are to be believed, fans wanting the likes of Nick Nurse, Quin Synder or Doc Rivers to take the helm will likely be rooting against their current teams’ success. And depending on who your preference may be, the results so far have been mixed.

The playoffs also allow Lakers fans who have not closely followed other clubs around the league a firsthand look at different roster constructions, styles, and players they would want their own team to adopt or target in what should be a frenzied offseason.

Because while whether or not those currently participating in the postseason are involved with the Lakers next year remains to be seen, getting live scouting reports remains a fun experience that could also prelude future events. So on this week’s edition of “Talk-O-Tuesday,” our hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla discussed what and who they’re watching closely during the start of the playoffs, as well as gave their reactions to the early results.

The duo then went over Eric Pincus’ latest piece on how and if the future of LeBron James lines up with the Lakers going forward, and whether aspects like team building and a coaching search will be easier or more difficult with him on or off the roster.

