Reacts: Who should be the next Lakers head coach?

The Lakers’ search for their head coach is going to be a lengthy and expansive one over the coming weeks and months. Early on, it’s one that has no clear front runner, and a rather crowded field of candidates.

There are a number of high-profile names — Quin Snyder, Doc Rivers, Nick Nurse — and a number of less-discussed candidates — Darvin Ham and Terry Stotts — mixed in with one another. The subject of this week’s SB Nations Reacts survey, naturally, is who fans would prefer as the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Even more names could soon become available. Nurse is facing an 0-2 hole in his playoff series with the Raptors against the Sixers, while Snyder is 1-1 in his series despite the Mavericks not having Luka Doncic for the first two games and his return set for Game 3.

Personally, it is one of those names — Snyder — that would be my preference early on, working under the assumption that Nick Nurse isn’t actually attainable given his contract in Toronto. While Snyder’s team continues to get exposed in the same ways year after year in the playoffs, it’s a problem grounded in poor roster construction and less with his overall game plan as the team’s lack of perimeter defenders causes problems every postseason.

The offense he’s been able to build in Utah as well would be a great one to build around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. Utah attempted 40.3 3-pointers per game during the regular season, second-most in the league and far more than the 34.5 the Lakers averaged.

But there are numerous candidates that would be great ones for the Lakers... assuming the front office buys into their philosophy. Who do you like most? Let us know in the poll above.

