Were the Lakers better than any of the play-in teams?

The 2021-22 Lakers season has come to an end, but the NBA chugs along with its play-in tournament. And after watching the 9/10 matchup between the Pelicans and the Spurs, Sabreena and Raj couldn’t help but wonder if the Lakers were really worse than both of these teams in 2021-22. Especially the Spurs.

And after that brief moment of Lakers exceptionalism-fueled delusion, the “I Love Basketball” crew shared their takeaways from Wednesday’s play-in between New Orleans and San Antonio before giving some thoughts on Friday’s win-or-go-home game between the Pelicans and the Clippers. They went over the performances of former Lakers D’Angelo Russell, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Ingram, and Ty Lue over the past two days, which led into an unfortunate conversation about which former Laker player each host misses the most.

Sabreena and Raj then closed out the show by prognosticating on Russell Westbrook’s future in Los Angeles. They then broke down some fake Westbrook trade proposals, and what players/picks they would be willing to surrender in deals in with Charlotte, Indiana, and New York. Finally, they wrapped up the show by offering some predictions for Friday’s play-in games.

