Reacts: Lakers the biggest disappointment of NBA season

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts, and check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Lakers fans don’t need to be told how disappointing this season was for the franchise. From preseason title favorites to flaming out spectacularly down the stretch, the Lakers’ disappointing season looked something similar to the slow-sinking Titanic.

There are any number of excuses that could be made, some more viable than others, but the end result is all the same as the Lakers are watching the postseason from home for the second time in LeBron James’ career. In our latest SB Nations Reacts survey, fans voted the Lakers as the overwhelming answer for the most disappointing team this season.

It’s hard to even find an answer that would rival the Lakers’ disappointment. Zion Williamson not suiting up was disappointing, but that was injury-related. The Brooklyn Nets were a disappointment but still made both the play-in game and playoffs.

The inverse to that is the Memphis Grizzlies, who were voted the biggest surprise of the season.

The Grizzlies made an enormous leap this season from fun upstart team to a bonafide contender near the top of the Western Conference. While Ja Morant has led them during much of that ascent, what they’ve been able to do without him is remarkable as well.

With the Lakers on the outside looking in, the Grizzlies feel like an easy team to root for during the playoffs this year.

Old friend alert

After a hot start this season, the Wizards had a fate only marginally different than the Lakers. Washington finished the season with a record of 35-47, two games better than the Lakers as seemingly neither side won the Russell Westbrook trade, even if the Lakers still were the bigger losers.

The good news is that a former Laker was voted far and away the team’s MVP by fans in Kyle Kuzma.

While Bradley Beal led the team in scoring, he only played 40 games. Kuzma led the team in total points, total rebounds, was third in assists and second in blocks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope trailed him in scoring and led the team in assists as the former Lakers champions seemed to have found comfortable roles on the other coast this season.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.