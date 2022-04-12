Let’s try to keep track of who the Lakers are connected to as their 2022 coaching search continues.

Who are the Lakers going to hire as their next head coach?

Now that the Los Angeles Lakers have officially fired Frank Vogel, their next order of business will be finding his replacement as head coach. At exit interviews, general manager Rob Pelinka said that the team’s search process for that person would be “thorough and methodical,” with no set deadline for completion beyond hoping to have a coach in place by the June 23 NBA Draft.

But, as we saw during the team’s last hiring process, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a ton of updates as the Lakers go through the hiring process and interview a variety of candidates. So — with their perpetually chaotic 2019 coaching search that resulted in Vogel in mind — we will be keeping track of who the organization has been linked to on the list below so that we can all keep our heads straight.

Here is an updating tracker of who we know that the organization has been tied to so far.

List of Rumored Lakers Coaching Candidates

Below is an updating list of stories and/or podcasts we’ve done analyzing or writing about the reports linking each candidate mentioned above to the Lakers. Bookmark this page and stay tuned for updates with the latest names and developments as the team continues to go through the search process for their 28th head coach in franchise history.

