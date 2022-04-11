The Lakers have reportedly fired Frank Vogel, but now what?

The Lakers wasted absolutely no time in reportedly firing Frank Vogel on Sunday night moments after their win over the Nuggets went final. While it was a move literally everyone saw coming, that doesn’t mean it was the obvious or right decision.

The franchise’s faults run much deeper than just Vogel and firing him was simply making him the scapegoat of a much larger failure that stretches across the entire organization in some capacity.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, myself and Christian rant about the state of the Lakers. Obviously, there’s plenty to discuss with Vogel’s presumed firing and how it was announced, a perfect ending to a relationship that was a mess from day one.

Most annoyingly, the front office never was on the same page with Vogel and seemed to be doing everything they could to cause him to fail, particularly in their signings that seemed to often run against what Vogel excelled at. This past offseason, the team veered away from the defensive style that Vogel won a title with and instead signed a host of offensive-minded players.

Whereas many coaches have synergy with their front office and create styles they are known for — the Spurs, Heat and Raptors come to mind — the Lakers have had none of that over the years. The end result is a mess that Vogel was blamed for but runs from the top with Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Rich Paul.

For the Lakers to have success moving forward, LeBron, AD, Rob and the new head coach need to be on the same page. Otherwise, the Lakers are going to be back in the same position next season and no scapegoat to blame it on.

