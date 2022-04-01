 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LeBron James tweets ‘I’m out for the season’ ... on April Fool’s Day

What is going on?

By Harrison Faigen Updated
Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Welp. Literally less than 10 minutes after I published an article saying that LeBron James and Anthony Davis were likely to return when the Lakers took on the Pelicans on Friday, James tweeted that he was done for the season.

However, according to multiple league sources, it is indeed April 1, aka April Fool’s Day. So either LePrankster is trying to LeFool all Lakers fans, or this is the worst-timed, catastrophic injury update that also features multiple emojis of all time.

James has, obviously, missed the last two games with an ankle sprain that did appear at least somewhat serious, so there is a small chance he’s not joking. However, given the timing, it is hard to believe this one without the team also confirming it with some sort of press release or announcement. So don’t panic just yet.

Or do. I can’t tell you how to live your life.

The tweet, as James is probably cackling at if it is indeed a joke, almost killed multiple beat writers covering the team.

The replies to LeBron’s tweet and jokes about it from NBA Twitter were also, predictably, a combination of both hysterical and sad:

But in conclusion, I’m gonna go ahead and take a wild guess that this is just LeBron messing with everyone. Still, stay tuned for updates as the Lakers and Pelicans get closer to tipping off at 7:30 p.m. PT tonight. James will reportedly be a gametime decision as he tests out his sore ankle before that one, and we’ll see at that point if his tweet was a joke, or actually closer to being very, depressingly, hilariously real.

