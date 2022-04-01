LeBron James tweets ‘I’m out for the season’ ... on April Fool’s Day

Welp. Literally less than 10 minutes after I published an article saying that LeBron James and Anthony Davis were likely to return when the Lakers took on the Pelicans on Friday, James tweeted that he was done for the season.

I’m out for the season officially. ‍♂️. See y’all in the fall. ✌ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2022

However, according to multiple league sources, it is indeed April 1, aka April Fool’s Day. So either LePrankster is trying to LeFool all Lakers fans, or this is the worst-timed, catastrophic injury update that also features multiple emojis of all time.

James has, obviously, missed the last two games with an ankle sprain that did appear at least somewhat serious, so there is a small chance he’s not joking. However, given the timing, it is hard to believe this one without the team also confirming it with some sort of press release or announcement. So don’t panic just yet.

Or do. I can’t tell you how to live your life.

The tweet, as James is probably cackling at if it is indeed a joke, almost killed multiple beat writers covering the team.

Dammit — Bill Oram (@billoram) April 1, 2022

If it’s an April Fools joke it’s my favorite kind, the one that briefly gives me a heart attack https://t.co/qIvuzrmDba — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) April 1, 2022

The replies to LeBron’s tweet and jokes about it from NBA Twitter were also, predictably, a combination of both hysterical and sad:

everybody who doesn't realize what day it ispic.twitter.com/TiB5qtek53 — philip (@phrrp) April 1, 2022

Bro you can’t do an aprils fools joke when we aren’t in the playoffs — ‘ (@MiladHeat) April 1, 2022

Nah man he ain’t gonna do us like that this is the worst April fools joke EVER — LakersGuru (@GuruLakers) April 1, 2022

APRIL FOOLS!!! Y’all thought you could get rid of me that easy Work is UNFINISHED!!!! #WashedKing #AprilFools #TheKidFromAKRON https://t.co/0bj0TVI6lo — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 1, 2022

Okay, LeBron, now hit send pic.twitter.com/is3nIutT4f — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) April 1, 2022

it’s not as good of an april fools joke if it’s gonna be true in like one week :( https://t.co/tcwhfE1kAU — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) April 1, 2022

But in conclusion, I’m gonna go ahead and take a wild guess that this is just LeBron messing with everyone. Still, stay tuned for updates as the Lakers and Pelicans get closer to tipping off at 7:30 p.m. PT tonight. James will reportedly be a gametime decision as he tests out his sore ankle before that one, and we’ll see at that point if his tweet was a joke, or actually closer to being very, depressingly, hilariously real.

