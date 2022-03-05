Showtime Lakers: When, Where and How to watch ‘Winning Time’

After pandemic-induced delays, the long-awaited debut of “Winning Time” is set for Sunday. Based on a book titled “Showtime” by Jeff Pearlman, the series will dive into one of the greatest eras of both the Lakers franchise and the NBA as a whole.

Lakers fans certainly were excited about the project, but the trailer for the series drew loads of attention and praise — including from LeBron James himself — amplifying the excitement even more. Now, with it all finally set to kick off, here’s everything you need to know about the series debut.

When to watch

The series debut for “Winning Time” will be at 9 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, March 6, and new episodes will release every Sunday at the same time for the next 10 weeks (including the premiere this weekend, the show will have 10 episodes) with the series wrapping up on May 8.

Where to watch

The show will air on HBO as well as the HBO Max app. The show will be immediately available on the app at 9 p.m. ET each week.

What the show is about

The inspiration for “Winning Time” was a book published by Jeff Pearlman on the Showtime era — aptly titled “Showtime” — diving into everything about Lakers of the ‘80s from the origin of the nickname Showtime to the success they had throughout the 80s, and all the details on and off the court along the way.

The show was originally announced in April of 2019, with the series finding their lead actors for the likes of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry Buss later that year in September. Like everything else in the world, COVID forced a stoppage in filming in 2020, serving as the most prominent reason for the delay.

The series wasn’t without some drama in its making, though, as director Adam McKay and longtime friend and Lakers fan Will Ferrell eventually broke up their friendship and production company following McKay not including Ferrell in the show.

Eventually, though, the show wrapped up, and the early expectations are so high that writers within the show are planning for a second season that hasn’t even been greenlit yet, as well as a possible spin-off sequel on the Shaq and Kobe Lakers.

For Lakers fans eagerly awaiting something fun to watch that reminds us of when this team was good, that sure seems like a great sign ahead of its debut.

