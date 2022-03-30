Lakers vs. Jazz Preview: Aiming for a hilarious season sweep

If nothing else has gone right for the Lakers this season, the Utah Jazz have, improbably, been some form of an antidote. No matter what state the Lakers have been in, no matter how many wins or losses the team has leading up to the contest, the Lakers somehow have found a way to come up with a pair of borderline inexplicable wins against Utah this season.

Across the two games, Anthony Davis has played 17 minutes, all those coming in the second contest before he sustained his sprained foot. None of that has stopped the Lakers, though, as they’ve earned wins in each of the games regardless. Hilariously, despite the Jazz being one of the best teams in the Western Conference as well as one of the most memeable, the Lakers continue to one-up them.

But if they’re going to sweep the season series and win on Thursday, it would be their most impressive win yet. LeBron James and Anthony Davis neither are likely to be available. Wenyen Gabriel could be added to that unavailable list, too. As shorthanded as they’ve been against Utah in the past, this is one is likely going to be on another level.

Even if the Lakers aren’t coming in too hot right now, fresh off another beat down from the Mavericks, the Jazz aren’t coming in rolling either. While the Lakers were blown out on Tuesday, the Jazz opted for a different type of debilitating loss by blowing a 25-point lead in Los Angeles to the Clippers, one of their new favorite traditions.

In reality, as hilarious as it would be for the Lakers to somehow, someway sweep the Jazz on Thursday, it’s still mighty improbable and would set the Lakers back even more in a play-in race they’re quickly losing ground in. They’re facing a must-win situation with a roster that, frankly, looks incapable of winning.

Those hurdles haven’t stopped them in the past against Utah but, in theory, this is their tallest one yet. If they somehow pull off this one, boy it will be a memorable night on Twitter.

Note and Updates:

DraftKings Sportsbook isn’t exactly a believer of the Lakers pulling off a season sweep, favoring the Jazz by 12.5 points with the Lakers’ moneyline at +575.

On top of LeBron being out and AD being doubtful, Wenyen Gabriel is questionable with a left ankle sprain suffered late in Tuesday’s loss.

For the Jazz, Bogdan Bogdanovic (left calf strain) and Danuel House Jr. (left knee bone bruise) are questionable after neither played on Tuesday. Hassan Whiteside (right foot sprain), Trent Forrest (concussion) and Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery) are out.

Around the league, the Bucks pulled off a big win against the Sixers on Tuesday behind a last-second Giannis Antetokounmpo block and now are a half-game back of the Heat for the first seed. Only 1.5 games separate the Heat in first and the Sixers in fourth in the Eastern Conference, setting up a wild finish to the season.

Tip-off for the Lakers will be Thursday at 7 p.m. PT on TNT and Spectrum SportsNet.

