LeBron James, Anthony Davis both officially ruled out for Lakers vs. Mavericks

As expected, the Los Angeles Lakers will be without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis for their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel announced during his pregame media availability.

“We knew they were both most likely out, but wanted to give it overnight to make sure that they didn’t have a change of heart or a dramatic improvement in their injuries. And they did not, so they’re out,” Vogel said.

He wasn’t sure if either would be available for the team’s next game to finish out their current road trip, against the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

“We’ll see where those guys are at on Thursday and make that call then,” Vogel said.

James and Davis were both listed as “doubtful” on the injury report heading into Tuesday’s contest, James with a sprained left ankle, and Davis with the right mid-foot sprain that has sidelined him since February.

Frank Vogel calls the injury to LeBron James "the latest and maybe biggest blow to our psyche," which doesn't exactly hint at an imminent return. — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 29, 2022

This will be the 38th missed game for Davis, meaning that 75 games in, he has officially missed more games than he has played (37) this season. For James, this will be his 20th missed game so far with a variety of different injuries and issues, and his first absence with this specific ankle sprain that he sustained on Sunday.

With James and Davis out, the Lakers will be extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt, with Dwight Howard and two-way player Wenyen Gabriel as their only center options, and Carmelo Anthony and Stanley Johnson as their only real forward-sized players.

These absences couldn’t come at a worse time for the Lakers (31-43), as a loss in Dallas would see them fall out of play-in game range entirely, as the Spurs (31-44) are just a half-game behind them for 10th place in the Western Conference heading into this matchup, and are likely to own just about all the relevant tiebreakers in addition to having an easier schedule down the stretch.

The Lakers and Mavericks will tip in Dallas at 4:30 p.m. PT. For more on the importance of this matchup, check out our own Donny McHenry’s game preview.

