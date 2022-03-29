 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

LeBron James, Anthony Davis both officially ruled out for Lakers vs. Mavericks

The Lakers will be without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis for a pivotal game against the Mavericks in Dallas.

By Harrison Faigen Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Lakers v San Antonio Spurs Photos by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images

As expected, the Los Angeles Lakers will be without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis for their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel announced during his pregame media availability.

“We knew they were both most likely out, but wanted to give it overnight to make sure that they didn’t have a change of heart or a dramatic improvement in their injuries. And they did not, so they’re out,” Vogel said.

He wasn’t sure if either would be available for the team’s next game to finish out their current road trip, against the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

“We’ll see where those guys are at on Thursday and make that call then,” Vogel said.

James and Davis were both listed as “doubtful” on the injury report heading into Tuesday’s contest, James with a sprained left ankle, and Davis with the right mid-foot sprain that has sidelined him since February.

This will be the 38th missed game for Davis, meaning that 75 games in, he has officially missed more games than he has played (37) this season. For James, this will be his 20th missed game so far with a variety of different injuries and issues, and his first absence with this specific ankle sprain that he sustained on Sunday.

With James and Davis out, the Lakers will be extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt, with Dwight Howard and two-way player Wenyen Gabriel as their only center options, and Carmelo Anthony and Stanley Johnson as their only real forward-sized players.

These absences couldn’t come at a worse time for the Lakers (31-43), as a loss in Dallas would see them fall out of play-in game range entirely, as the Spurs (31-44) are just a half-game behind them for 10th place in the Western Conference heading into this matchup, and are likely to own just about all the relevant tiebreakers in addition to having an easier schedule down the stretch.

The Lakers and Mavericks will tip in Dallas at 4:30 p.m. PT. For more on the importance of this matchup, check out our own Donny McHenry’s game preview.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...