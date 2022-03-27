The Lakers are cooked

The last hope that this Lakers team could rally for any type of success down the stretch of the season bit the dust on Sunday night. After the team completely collapsed in the second half of a 116-108 defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans — and potentially doomed their play-in hopes in the process — Frank Vogel and LeBron James summed up the reality of what anyone with a working set of eyes can see.

Frank Vogel: “Time is running out on us” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 28, 2022

"We are who we are," LeBron James on the Lakers — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 28, 2022

And because the Lakers’ latest “worst loss of the season” nominee coincided with Jacob Rude losing internet access at his apartment, I joined host Christian Rivas to discuss all of it on the latest episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by Silver Screen and Roll.

First, we discussed how the Lakers lost this game, and how it can be the fault of both Frank Vogel and the extremely flawed roster of this team. Then we got into a meandering, existential discussion of how disappointing this season has been, how this year’s team is just fundamentally flawed in a multitude of ways, and wrapped with our thoughts and predictions on how we think the next week will play out.

(Note: That last segment was recorded before we saw the latest, depressing injury update on LeBron James, which obviously would have tempered whatever even small levels of optimism we had)

LeBron said this game was a microcosm of their season in many ways: “Another wasted opportunity.”



On his ankle: “I lost all explosiveness, couldn’t really get into the lane like I’d have wanted to.”



He’s missed 20 games this season, and Anthony Davis has played just 37 of 74. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 28, 2022

Certainly something we will all have our eye on as he says the “round the clock” treatment has begun in terms of whether or not he misses games bc of it … we will see how the ankle responds. Team will be flying to Dallas next. #Lakeshow — Allie Clifton (@RealAClifton) March 28, 2022

Anyway, fun stuff.

