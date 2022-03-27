 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Lakers are cooked

This Lakers team is done. Whether the journey ends in the regular season, the play-in, or a waxing in the first round against the Suns, this season is over.

By Harrison Faigen
The last hope that this Lakers team could rally for any type of success down the stretch of the season bit the dust on Sunday night. After the team completely collapsed in the second half of a 116-108 defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans — and potentially doomed their play-in hopes in the process — Frank Vogel and LeBron James summed up the reality of what anyone with a working set of eyes can see.

And because the Lakers’ latest “worst loss of the season” nominee coincided with Jacob Rude losing internet access at his apartment, I joined host Christian Rivas to discuss all of it on the latest episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by Silver Screen and Roll.

First, we discussed how the Lakers lost this game, and how it can be the fault of both Frank Vogel and the extremely flawed roster of this team. Then we got into a meandering, existential discussion of how disappointing this season has been, how this year’s team is just fundamentally flawed in a multitude of ways, and wrapped with our thoughts and predictions on how we think the next week will play out.

(Note: That last segment was recorded before we saw the latest, depressing injury update on LeBron James, which obviously would have tempered whatever even small levels of optimism we had)

Anyway, fun stuff.

