Reacts: Lakers fan still hoping for play-in game berth

It might have taken the better part of 71 games, and it might be a short-lived run as most have been this season, but the Lakers seem to have started to figure things out over their recent stretch of games.

Certainly, part of the formula has been giving a damn with a lack of effort being a problem for much of the second-half of the season. But as they continue to embrace their small ball style of play and find new ways to unlock things offensively and defensively, they’ve pieced together a string of quality games over the last week.

But with the team looking far more competitive and Anthony Davis hopefully returning down the stretch, fans are still rooting for a play-in appearance, as shown in our latest SB Nation Reacts survey results.

If the team is playing competitive basketball, then seeing them go as far as possible should be the ultimate goal. With LeBron James playing at an absurdly high level, role players performing at high levels and Davis’ potential return on the horizon, there is enough reason to believe they could make at least a little bit of noise in the play-in.

LeBron winning the scoring crown?

After his most recent scoring outburst, LeBron has made it a very real competition for the scoring title this season. Heading into Wednesday’s game between the Lakers and Sixers, LeBron’s 30.0 points per game led Joel Embiid’s 29.8 and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 29.7.

Despite James trending upward of late, fans still anticipate Embiid will cap off a potential MVP season with a scoring crown.

Over the last month, James is averaging 32.8 points per game, leading both Embiid and Antetokounmpo in scoring in that span. He certainly has momentum on his side and, if LeBron were to win, it would be only his second scoring title with the previous coming in 2008.

Of the many impressive feats of James, going 14 years between scoring titles would rank as one of the most incredible.

