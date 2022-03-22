Reacts: Do fans even want the Lakers to make the play-in game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

By even fans’ own admissions, this has been arguably the least enjoyable Lakers season ever. Given the expectations, the injuries and the woeful underperforming all season long, the final days and weeks of this season have dragged on for what feels like forever.

So even with some recent doses of positivity, it still begs the question: How much longer do we really want this to go on?

That’s the subject of our question for this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey.

As recently as last week, my strongly-held belief was to not let this season drag on. Even if the team reached the play-in game, there was no chance they were going to win back-to-back road games to even make the playoffs when they had lost 11 straight at the time.

But as LeBron James continues to do things only LeBron could, my belief is no longer strongly held. And with James in Year 19 and at 37 years old, we don’t know how many more of these stretches he’ll be capable of.

Will his brilliance be enough to push the Lakers over the top in those play-in games? Maybe not. It’s barely been enough to keep them competitive without Anthony Davis. But when it feels like he’s capable of exploding for 50 points on any given night, it feels like the Lakers have a chance.

Am I ready to go as far as to say I want them to be in the play-in game? I’m still on the fence. The idea of the Timberwolves or Clippers being the one to eliminate this team from the play-in game isn’t a pleasant one. The idea of LeBron dropping 50 points to eliminate them from the playoffs, though? That is a pleasant notion, and one that I’m starting to lean more towards.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.