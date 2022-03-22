Anthony Davis appears to be progressing in his injury rehab

During the first quarter of Lakers vs. Wizards on Saturday, Spectrum SportsNet play-by-play announcer Bill MacDonald mentioned that both Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn were working out “extensively” before the game. And while head coach Frank Vogel said on Monday that the team has “no updates” on Nunn, it does appear like Davis is getting closer to coming back, even if the team is being cagey about official information on when he might return.

A little over a week ago, Davis himself said he was “very optimistic” he would return this season in his first public remarks since his mid-foot sprain. And with just 10 games left, there are signs he has taken another couple of steps towards that goal. Vogel followed up his injured star’s comments by adding that Davis had a “productive” week of rehab, and MacDonald isn’t the only media member who has noticed evidence that he’s ramping up on the court.

Before the Lakers took on the Cavaliers in Cleveland, several of the team’s beat writers took note of the slowly increasing intensity of Davis’ pregame routine.

A little more running and moving from Anthony Davis today in his pregame warmup than Saturday in Washington. He's running through two-man drills with John Lucas, not at game speed but definitely faster than we've seen since he sprained his right foot. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 21, 2022

Anthony Davis getting some pregame work in before the Cavs game pic.twitter.com/cnDHbMXoar — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 21, 2022

For context, here is what part of Davis’ work looked like two games before, in Toronto:

Does any of that make it look like Davis is necessarily about to suit up and hit the floor imminently? No. But people who observe the team closely in person every game noting that progress has been made is still notable, even if it’s not quite official word from the Lakers.

So while it remains to be seen when Davis will return, and how many games will be left when he does so, he is at least taking steps forward. And for a Lakers team looking for any signs of hope left to cling to, that’s good news, albeit of the tepid variety, at least for now.

