Do you believe in the Lakers’ recent resuscitation?

That sound you’re hearing right now is the Lakers’ fanbase experiencing a Michael Corleone-esque dilemma of emotions.

As soon as many were ready to be out on the team, and this season altogether, the last three games have managed to pull some back it. The team has been competitive, played hard, gotten contributions from several sources and is led by a supernova in LeBron James. It’s all been brief glimmer of hope in an otherwise dim year that fans could grasp onto at their own risk.

On Monday, the team not only picked up an impressive road win in Cleveland, but for the first time in a long time, a blueprint for success felt like it was finally presented. James’ at the steering wheel, an in-control and effective Russell Westbrook as well as a slew of young legs around them to propel them forward while they await Anthony Davis’ eventual return.

There are still legitimate questions about how sustainable this improved play is, especially when considering the difficulty of their remaining schedule and the team’s razor-thin margin for error. However, optimism is welcomed, and seeing some fight does at the very least suggest the squad hasn't thrown in the towel just yet.

On this week’s episode of Talk-O-Tuesday, our hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla recapped the Lakers’ win over the Cavaliers, James’ huge night, the continued production from the team’s younger players and Frank Vogel’s rotations.

Also on the show, a conversation on Westbrook’s vastly improved play of late and how much of his — and the team’s — recent success is realistically maintainable ahead of a critical stretch of games.

