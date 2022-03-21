Frank Vogel says there are ‘no updates’ on Kendrick Nunn

When Lakers play-by-play announcer Bill MacDonald said during the team’s loss to the Wizards this weekend on Spectrum SportsNet that both Kendrick Nunn and Anthony Davis were working out “extensively” before the game, it led to hope that the former could finally be nearing his debut in the purple and gold this season.

However, head coach Frank Vogel provided a non-update update on Nunn before Monday’s game, simply stating that there are “no updates” on his status. Like Davis, Nunn has taken part in pregame workouts, but unlike Davis, who responded well to those workouts last week and is moving forward, Nunn remains seemingly no closer to a return to the court.

Here is the video of MacDonald and analyst Stu Lantz discussing both Davis and Nunn working out before Saturday’s game in Washington.

The updates in general on Nunn have gotten more and more sparse as the season has gone along. The last substantial one came on Feb. 25, when general manager Rob Pelinka said the expectation was that Nunn’s bone bruise would keep him out until late March. That came only days after Vogel had a similar timeline, saying Nunn wouldn’t return until “at least March.”

As late March is now upon us, the lack of updates on Nunn seems noteworthy yet again. Vogel noted after the All-Star break that Nunn would begin ramping up again but it was a (likely intentionally) vague update that has had no follow-up.

With the Lakers down to just 11 games remaining, including Monday’s game in Cleveland, the growing sense that Nunn could be out the entire season is very real. Considering that this all started exactly five months ago, with an original diagnosis of 2-3 weeks before being re-evaluated, it’s borderline unfathomable that we’ve reached a point in late March where it feels very likely at this point that Nunn won’t play a game this season.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.