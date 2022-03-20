Could Russell Westbrook be turning a corner at last for the Lakers?

As has been the case this season, the Lakers mixed some good with some bad over the weekend with games in Toronto and Washington. After a memorable, wild game against the Raptors that featured an improbable game-tying shot from Russell Westbrook, the Lakers followed it up with a second-half collapse in Washington the next night to fall the Wizards.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Christian and myself discuss the state of the Lakers after another inconsistent weekend. While LeBron James continues to be remarkable and one of the few consistent parts of this season, the team continues to falter around him.

In looking at how the team got to this point, we discuss where things went awry this season and discuss how much of the Lakers downfall this season can also be attributed to bad luck. To wrap talking about this season’s Lakers team, we talk about what the best case scenario would even look like at this point and how much of that relies upon Anthony Davis getting healthy.

Then, we shift our focus to a WILD episode of “Winning Time” that (spoiler alert) features the Lakers nearly hiring Jerry Tarkanian, a murder and the mafia being involved. We also discuss Chick Hearn’s scenes and how peeling back to curtain on some of our favorite celebrities often doesn’t end well.

