What makes this Lakers team so unpopular with the fan base?

There are multiple examples in sports history of moments when it's only with time passed that we as fans truly appreciate the greatness of a moment, player or team. On the other side of the coin, there are also instances where the events in the present tense can be enough of an evaluation period to draw a line in the sand. This season’s Lakers are looking like they will fall in the latter category.

Although there are still games left to played, and Anthony Davis’ return hopefully looming, this team’s outcome feels all but certain at this point. And if they end up fizzling out, that’s okay. This isn't the first, nor will it be the last rough Lakers’ season. However, unlike previous losing seasons and teams, there is something different about the ways this roster has disappointed.

Between the injuries, internal drama, lifeless play and everything else in between, this Lakers’ team has been a chore to watch, and even worse, have made it increasingly difficult to find aspects worth investing in.

Recency bias may in fact be in play, but even compared to the franchise’s lowest points and the teams with worse winning records, this year does not come close to yielding the same sentimentality as many of those groups did even in live time. So, if we were tackling this as Lakers’ fans, is this your least favorite team ever? The question brings us to today’s episode.

On this edition of Talk-O-Tuesday, hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla discussed the season up to this point, what exactly has made it so disappointing and then answered the question of whether this is their least favorite squad ever by comparing it to previous losing seasons and moments.

