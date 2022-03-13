Would a healthy Lakers team have beaten the Suns in last year’s playoffs?

The Los Angeles Lakers put up a fight for all of about two minutes against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday before being blown out the remainder of the game for yet another frustrating loss.

Against a Suns side that seems to take a particular joy in beating the Lakers, the deck was stacked for a purple and gold side far, far off the paces of actual contenders this year. And with LeBron James unable to go for 50 points again, it meant a game where the final conclusion was abundantly clear rather early on.

What was a far more interesting debate on the night, though, came from comments on either side of the game from Anthony Davis and Booker when revisiting the playoff series of last year. It was a series that flipped on an injury, but the Suns and their fans seem to be uninterested in those facts.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Christian and I briefly recap Sunday’s game before going into a greater discussion on Davis’ comments that the Suns “got away with one” in last season’s playoffs. Would the Lakers have won if not for injuries last year?

Then, Christian details a...wild belief in the Lakers to have success in the postseason stemming from Friday’s win over the Wizards that is dependent on LeBron and Davis being healthy and how the Lakers can contend in the playoffs this year, which I can not remotely get on board with.

Finally, the show wraps with our first reactions to “Winning Time,” including thoughts on the portrayal of Jerry West that has drawn criticisms over the last week. We feel some may have jumped the gun on their outrage over how West was portrayed through one episode and especially how great the second episode was in detailing his struggles throughout his life.

