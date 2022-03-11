Warriors, Nets remind Laker fans what they’ve missed this season

The Los Angeles Lakers have reached that part of a disappointing season where most fans have started to look elsewhere for their basketball fix. Thursday featured four of the NBA’s top teams playing basketball at a higher level than we’ve seen in Los Angeles, and boy how nice was it to watch actual basketball?

This week on “The Hook,” Aaron Larsuel and I chose to spend our time talking about basketball teams that actually matter, which was a nice change, in all honesty.

First, though, we had maybe the most important conversation we’ve had not just on the show or in any show we’ve recorded before, but that we have literally ever had. Please give feedback in the comments below on this: When referring to future days, how do you specify a day that is more than a week out?

I won’t get into which side of the debate Aaron or I fall on, just know that he’s wrong. It’s just that simple.

Alright, with that behind us, jumped into the Brooklyn Nets beating the crap out of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors winning in Denver against an exhausted Nuggets team. In their own ways, both Brooklyn and Golden State sent reminders out to the league that they haven’t gone anywhere.

Thursday night also served as a reminder of what we haven’t had all season basically as the Lakers have offered up one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. Hopefully soon, the Lakers can get back to participating in that good basketball rather than force the fan base to find it by watching other teams.

Aaron and I wrapped on his side of the story regarding the Jerry West controversy spurred by HBO’s “Winning Time.” He and I agreed that, for the most part — and especially in comparison to others presented thus far in the show — the West we’ve seen on the show so far is certainly a cartoonish version, but we also both see where they would’ve drawn that portrayal from.

