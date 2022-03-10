How do the Lakers keep getting worse?

The Lakers have a hellacious schedule coming up to close out the season, and in one of their lone remaining contests against a losing team, they put up a pitiful performance that shouldn’t even be classified as basketball.

That’s the premise that the “I Love Basketball” crew is holding on to after a miserable game — Sabreena Merchant and Raj Chipalu can maintain their love of basketball and criticize whatever it was the Lakers are doing.

Sabreena and Raj began the show talking about the myriad mistakes the Lakers exhibited in the latest “most disappointing loss of the season,” this time against Houston. Whether it was game plan decisions by Frank Vogel (nine minutes of Kent Bazemore??), seemingly unscripted decision-making on both ends of the court by Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook, or the listlessness that pervaded the entire 53 minutes, the Lakers reminded everyone that anytime they’ve thought the season could be at its lowest, the floor can always collapse beneath them.

After exhausting themselves with the team’s ineptitude, Sabreena and Raj moved on to a more positive topic in the second half of the show: the upcoming matchup against the Washington Wizards and the pending tribute videos for Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They each picked some of their favorite Kuz and KCP moments that they want to see memorialized on Friday, and celebrate the value of a mid-tier role player.

