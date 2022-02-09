Can the Lakers even salvage this season at the trade deadline?

The Lakers keep finding ways to embarrass themselves even further this season.

A night after getting waxed by the defending champs — and conceding postgame to not being on the same level as the Milwaukee Bucks — the Lakers added another depressing chapter to what has been a catastrophic season, losing 107-105 to a Portland Trail Blazers team featuring some truly unrecognizable names, even to the most passionate NBA fans.

On this week’s episode of “I Love Basketball”, Sabreena Merchant and Raj Chipalu tried to find some of the redeeming qualities in what was objectively a terrible loss, focusing on the continued growth of Austin Reaves and Stanley Johnson, Trevor Ariza maybe having a pulse again, and an unexpected and enjoyable cameo from Wayne Ellington.

From there, they then moved onto some trade deadline predictions and how Talen Horton-Tucker acquitted himself in what very well may have been his final game in a Lakers uniform. His tenure as a Laker is certainly an interesting one that will be absolutely fascinating to look back on one day, even if it doesn’t end tomorrow.

They also made some predictions about what this roster will look like after the 2022 offseason, and Raj had a surprising answer to an over-under set by Sabreena.

To keep up with all the latest reports before the deadline, check out our 2022 Lakers trade rumors tracker.

