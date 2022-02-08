Reacts: Anthony Davis snubbed for All-Star game

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Los Angeles Lakers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts, and check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

From afar, Anthony Davis’ 2021-22 campaign hasn’t exactly felt like an All-Star season. Part of that is due to the fact that we have seen Davis perform at a higher level before, and part of it is because an injury right in the middle of it stopped all his momentum. But when zooming in, he’s certainly put up the numbers akin to his All-Star seasons of previous years.

Davis is averaging 23.7 points per game, 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per contest in 33 games this season. He continues to impact the game on the defensive side of the floor and, since his return from his injury, has been a dominant force on both ends of the court.

In fairness to voters for the All-Star game, those latter games largely have come since starters and reserves were announced for the exhibition game, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been one of the best players left off the list.

Our latest SB Nations reacts survey looks at the biggest snubs, starting with the Western Conference. The survey began before Dejounte Murray and LaMelo Ball were named replacements for Draymond Green and Kevin Durant, respectively, so it’s fitting both finished first in their respective conferences. Murray now aside, Davis came in third for players snubbed for the All-Star game.

Davis’ inclusion comes in between a host of players searching for their first All-Star Game selections, including one of the league’s best young defenders in Mikal Bridges and one of the centerpieces of the upstart Grizzlies in Jaren Jackson Jr.

In the Eastern Conference, a handful of potential first-time All-Stars highlight the list, including the aforementioned Ball, who will be in the All-Star Game. Teammate Miles Bridges had a compelling case for his first All-Star appearance, as did Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen.

It’s hard to be unhappy about seeing players earn their first All-Star game appearance. Davis has had plenty, and it sounds like he — or more specifically, his wife — is more than content with sitting out for a season. Considering that he did have an injury this year, Lakers fans are also likely happy to have him rest up a week for what will be an important and grueling stretch run of the season.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.