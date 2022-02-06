Anthony Davis says his wife is ‘ecstatic’ he wasn’t named an All-Star reserve

Happy wife, happy life.

If there is a small silver lining to Anthony Davis not making the All-Star Game this season, it’s that he will have a happy significant other back home. Davis was not voted as a starter by the fans, media and players nor named a reserve more recently by coaches around the league.

After the Lakers’ game against the Clippers on Thursday, Davis talked about not taking part in All-Star Weekend for the first time in his career.

“I kind of figure I wasn’t [making it] just because of the amount of games that I missed,” Davis said. “It’s the first time since my rookie year — actually, I went to All-Star my rookie year because that was my rookie team — so this is the first time in my career where I don’t have to go to All-Star. So I know my wife is ecstatic (laughs). I don’t have to spend time being an All-Star and can be somewhere else. But congrats to all those guys, man. Especially the Klutch guys. Obviously Darius Garland on his first selection... I’ll have some more opportunities to be in there.”

Unfortunately for AD’s wife, it may not be a given yet that he is not taking part in the All-Star game. With Draymond Green already announcing he would not be taking part in the game due to injury after being named a reserve, one Western Conference player will have to be named in his place. Commissioner Adam Silver is slated to pick the replacement without any exact timetable for when he’ll announce his decision.

Davis will likely be one of the top candidates for that spot, along with San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray or Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards. Considering Davis’ recent strong play, his case for making the All-Star game is growing. Even if Davis isn’t selected to replace Green, he’s going to be one of the top candidates for any injury to a Western Conference player in the coming weeks.

For now, Davis has a happy wife, though, which means it’s a happy life for the short term at the very least.

