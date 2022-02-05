LeBron James upgraded to gametime decision vs. Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost four of their last five games with LeBron James sidelined by knee soreness and swelling, but it sounds like cavalry might be on the way when they host the New York Knicks on Sunday.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James will work out before the team takes on the Knicks to see if he can get back on the floor:

Game is 8:30 ET*, 5:30 PT — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2022

James was previously listed as “doubtful” on the team’s injury report, so this is certainly an upgrade in his status. And with fellow veteran forward Carmelo Anthony out for this one with his own injury, James returning would not only give the Lakers their star back, but also just plain crucial depth at forward, where the team’s only remaining other options are Trevor Ariza and Stanley Johnson.

What to expect from James in his first game back from this injury is unclear, mostly because the Lakers haven’t been very specific on what exactly he’s been dealing with. But given how crucial he is to their short and long-term fortunes, it seems like a safe bet he and the team would not be considering this if they didn’t feel pretty good about where he’s at, health-wise.

If James does indeed play, this will be another critical look at how he and Russell Westbrook can succeed alongside the newly reenergized Anthony Davis. And with the team sitting three games below .500, his return couldn’t come at a better time.

We’ll see if he actually is back when the team tips off against New York in a few hours. The game will be televised exclusively on ABC.

