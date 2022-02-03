Carmelo Anthony leaves Lakers vs. Clippers game with hamstring injury

After playing 33 minutes off the bench in a win vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Lakers veteran Carmelo Anthony came up gimpy on a mid-range jumper during the second quarter of the team’s game against the LA Clippers on Thursday.

Anthony immediately started limping after grabbing for his right leg, and quickly motioned to the Lakers to call timeout so he could leave the floor. The team did so after being scored on in transition, and the 37-year-old didn’t break stride as he immediately walked off the floor.

Broadcaster Reggie Miller immediately recognized it as a hamstring injury, something our own Dr. Rajpal Brar concluded as well:

Right hamstring injury for Carmelo Anthony. Timeline will depend on severity — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) February 4, 2022

The Lakers quickly confirmed that Anthony had suffered a hamstring strain, and said he would be out for the rest of the game. Understandably, they have yet to give a timetable for him moving forward.

Before his exit, Anthony had scored 7 points on 2-4 shooting in 11 minutes off the bench against the Clippers, and is averaging 13.6 points while shooting 38.9% from behind the arc on the season, serving as one of the purple and gold’s best floor spacers.

For as long as he is out, the team will be feeling the absence of LeBron James due to his own knee injury even more than they already were. Without those two, their depth at power forward otherwise includes just Trevor Ariza and Stanley Johnson, in addition to potentially forcing Anthony Davis to play a bit more at the 4 than he has since his return if the Lakers want to avoid being really, really small.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information as it continues to develop.

