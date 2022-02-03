Kendrick Nunn told Frank Vogel he ‘felt good’ after recent workout

Kendrick Nunn has been one of the biggest disappointments in a Lakers season full of them, albeit through no fault of his own. The former Miami Heat guard, who the Lakers signed with their mid-level exception last offseason, has yet to play in a game since the preseason due to a right knee bone bruise that has not healed quickly.

Nunn was supposed to be a big part of the rotation as the primary backup, on-ball guard off the bench behind Russell Westbrook, but that has obviously not materialized. However, the Lakers remain hopeful that he will rejoin the team on the court by the end of the season.

The latest update, while not very significant, does provide some reason for that optimism. Nunn worked out on Wednesday morning at the Lakers’ shootaround before the team played the Portland Trail Blazers that night and told Frank Vogel he “felt good” afterward.

“He’s just in that process of monitoring how he feels day to day,” Vogel said before the Lakers’ game on Wednesday.

Vogel added that Nunn has also not yet done a full-contact practice, a key step before he is cleared to take the court again.

The Lakers could have used Nunn’s help all season, but now they need all the scoring they can muster in the absence of LeBron James, who was averaging over 30 points per game in the 10 games prior to his injury. Though Anthony Davis has looked good since returning from a knee injury of his own, the Lakers’ margin for error is steadily dwindling as they currently sit at 9th place in the Western Conference with a 25-27 record.

